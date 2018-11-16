Sony won't be attending E3 next year

Image copyright Getty Images

Sony won't be attending next year's E3 Expo for the first time in the event's 24-year history.

E3 is one of the world's biggest gaming conferences.

The three-day event usually sees gaming giants including Sony and Microsoft showcase their newest, shiniest products.

In a statement, Sony said: "We always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers."

Sony went on to say: "PlayStation fans mean the world to us.

"We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can't wait to share our plans.

"As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019."

Around 70,000 people attend the E3 event this year.

Normally, Sony would hold a press conference and have a booth at the event - which takes place next year in Los Angeles, California, on 11 June.

Its decision not to show up in 2019 has left mixed feelings among fans and experts.

This isn't the first event Sony have cancelled this year.

In September, Sony boss Shawn Layden announced the company's annual event, PlayStation Experience, was to be cancelled.

The reason - PlayStation didn't have enough games to show its players.

PlayStation Experience started in 2014 as a celebration for PlayStation's 20th anniversary as a way to unite its fans.

Mr Layden said: "We don't want to set expectations really high and then not deliver on it.

"It was a hard decision."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sony had a huge presence at E3 in 2013

There's hope however for some new development from Sony for its PlayStation gamers.

Sony president Kenichiro Yoshida announced earlier this year the company was developing a new video game console - which many gamers suspect to be the PlayStation 5.

He told the Financial Times that it was "necessary to have a next-generation hardware".

However, he declined to say whether the successor would be branded the PlayStation 5.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.