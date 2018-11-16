Image copyright Getty Images

Kim Porter, who was mother to three of Diddy's children, has died aged 47.

The model and actress dated the American rapper on and off from 1994 to 2007 and they had three children together: twins Jessie James and D'Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20.

She also had a 27-year-old son, Quincy, from a previous marriage - it's not known how she died.

Celebrities including Rihanna, 50 Cent and Missy Elliott have been paying tribute to her on social media.

Rihanna said: "We lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. So many will be affected by this, some won't even know why...but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit."

Kim Porter posted a picture a few days ago on Instagram of Diddy, real name Sean Combs, with his family and the caption "Love".

My heart just aches so much 4 her children😥😞She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much❤️ & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time😞🙏🏾 #KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH

& KIND HEART🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 16, 2018

Other celebrities posting about her include Viola Davis and Kevin Hart.

Just a few days ago, Kim posted a birthday message to Diddy, saying: "Thank you for giving me the best gifts of life - our children."

