Ninja says he feels "blessed and honoured" after winning two Esports Awards.

The streamer picked up Personality of the Year and Streamer of the Year at the event in London on Monday.

He told fans on Twitter after the ceremony: "No stream tonight guys. I am going to play FFXI with my brother and best friend tonight and just relax. Very crazy day today."

The 27-year-old has 11 million followers on Twitch.

It makes Ninja the most followed streamer on the platform.

Twitch itself won Streaming Platform of the Year - beating Facebook, YouTube and Znipe.

Call of Duty was another big winner at the awards ceremony - winning three out of its nine nominations.

100 Thieves pro player Kenny "Kenny" Williams won Console Rookie of the Year.

Clint "Maven" Evans, a presenter for CoD, was voted Broadcaster of the Year.

He was commended for his work during the WWII season, especially the Call of Duty World League event in August.

Professional Call of Duty player Attach from FaZe Clan won Best Play of the Year.

He thanked fans and said it was "insane" to win.

"Going from the biggest choke a couple years back to winning Esports Play of the Year is insane to me."

Overwatch won Game of the Year, while Fornite won Breakthrough Game of the Year.

Astralis (CS:GO) said they were "extremely thrilled and happy" to win Team of the Year.

They couldn't be at the awards ceremony but thanked fans for their support in a video message.

