Rebel Wilson 'deeply sorry' for plus-sized claims
Rebel Wilson is "deeply sorry" after saying she was the "first ever plus-sized girl" to star in a romantic comedy.
Rebel made the comments last week, and when people pointed out that the likes of Mo'Nique and Queen Latifah had led romcoms before she initially questioned whether they counted as plus-sized.
The Australian actress now says she "neglected to show the proper respect".
"What I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful."
Rebel was talking to Ellen DeGeneres about her new film Isn't It Romantic when she made the comments.
She got a big cheer from the studio audience - but people started tweeting her to say she hadn't mentioned other plus-sized women who had led romcoms.
The 2006 film The Last Holiday starred Queen Latifah while Phat Girlz, also from 2006, starred Mo'Nique.
Some people online also mentioned the fact that both films were led by black women.
Rebel initially said there was a "slight grey area".
Which led to Mo'Nique urging Rebel to "know the history".
As the backlash continued, Rebel seemingly began blocking people who were criticising her.
She blocked so many that #RebelWilsonBlockedMe really began to grow.
In her apology, Rebel said that there had been some "compassionate" and "well-thought out" responses.
And she said that the people she blocked "are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less".
Some people who claim they were blocked by Rebel now say they no longer are.
