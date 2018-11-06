Image copyright Reuters

Ariana Grande fans are speculating whether the singer has secretly released a whole album under a different identity.

An artist going by the name of Zandhr has put a collection of songs called Nobody Does It Better on several streaming services.

The tracks include Cadillac and Champagne, thought to be versions of Ariana's previously unreleased songs.

There is no response to the rumours from the star.

Even though there's no confirmation, it's almost certainly Ariana's voice, although it's not known who's compiled the collection (i.e. a fan) or whether it's an official release.

It's available on at least three different streaming services.

Adding fuel to the fire, the biography of Zandhr on Spotify appears in the upside down font which Ariana Grande has used on her most recent album campaign.

Image copyright Spotify Image caption Zandhr's bio on Spotify looks strangely familiar to Ariana Grande fans

Fans know many of the songs already:

Too Close was a bonus track on the Japanese version of My Everything.

Nobody Does It Better was apparently intended for her debut album.

Better Days is a song that Ariana Grande performed with Victoria Monet at the One Love Manchester tribute concert.

In Your Hands is thought to be the collaboration between Ariana Grande and Diplo which was teased in 2016.

The album seems to have been around for about a week, but it's only in the last 24 hours that people have been picking up on the link to Ariana.

Of course, not everyone thinks that Ariana is officially linked to the release:

Skip Twitter post by @dxtjxsh I’m gonna go ahead and say I don’t think this is Arianna, it sounds off. I think it’s either someone making a very good impression of her to boost her own plays, someone stealing a lot of cutting room floor content or a rehash of AG music to push the Zandhr Better Days song pic.twitter.com/47XUizcLBO — J (@dxtjxsh) November 6, 2018 Report

Last weekend, the singer released surprise single Thank U, Next, in which she sings about four of her ex-boyfriends including Mac Miller and Pete Davidson.

She sings: "Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.

"Even almost got married / And for Pete I'm so thankful / Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."

Even though her fourth studio album, Sweetener, was only released in August, she's already teased that a whole new album is on the way before the end of the year.

As yet, no-one can seem to find significance in the pseudonym Zandhr.

