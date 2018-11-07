Image copyright Getty Images

Lady Gaga says Oscars glory "is not the real reward" - but we're sure she would have a big smile on her face if she was to win one in January 2019.

The singer told Radio 1 Newsbeat that being linked to the Oscars for her role in A Star Is Born is "humbling".

"But you know for me the real reward in this entire experience was making the film with a brilliant man. Bradley Cooper is incredible."

From Emma Stone to Barry Jenkins, we've been chatting to some of the actors and directors who are in with a shout of winning one of the coveted gold statuettes this awards season.

Image copyright Yorgos Lanthimos Image caption Rachel Weisz and Olivia Coleman in The Favourite

The Favourite

The Favourite is "special", Emma Stone told us - and it could do well in a number of categories.

Olivia Coleman plays Queen Anne and is sure to get a best actress nomination at least at the Baftas, and could be in for the same at the Oscars.

Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone play cousins vying to be her main companion in the royal court and could equally be nominated as best supporting actress.

"This isn't necessarily historically completely accurate," Oscar winner Emma Stone told us at the London Film Festival.

"But I just love that these are three, full-bodied, hilarious, complex, complicated women in a story I think it is rare to see, so that alone is a special thing."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emma Stone on the red carpet at the London Film Festival with her co-star Olivia Coleman

A Beautiful Boy

Timothee Chalamet's role as a young man battling with drug addiction has already got him the best supporting actor award at the Hollywood Film Awards.

And he's a dead cert for plenty more nominations.

It's an exceptional, heartbreaking and honest performance of a true story and it's a part he got before he was well-known.

The Call Me By Your Name star told us that playing a real life character is "an anxious experience".

"It's a great thing to do but especially with subject matter like this, you don't want to get it wrong," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell in A Beautiful Boy

And if they aren't completely taken by his acting, Timothee lost a lot of weight for the role - and we know the Academy love to honour a transformation.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Steve Carell says he bonded with Timothee Chalamet very easily - "he's a hard guy not to like"

Widows

Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya, Liam Neeson and Michelle Rodriguez - it's no wonder there's plenty of buzz about this one.

The plot sees three women trying to escape the debt left by their husbands by pulling off a robbery.

"I think we are in a zeitgeist where people want to make more films about women - because it's the hip thing to do," Viola told us.

"I don't want it to be a hip thing - I want it to be a change."

Viola won all three major acting awards - an Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe - for 2016's Fences and will at least be adding to her nominations haul for this.

Image copyright Merrick Morton Image caption Viola is the only black woman to win an Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe

Steve McQueen, who directed Widows, already has a number of awards for 12 Years A Slave.

He'll be hoping he can add best director to his trophy cabinet in January.

The British director said: "It's great that people are talking about awards but I'm not doing anything new.

"I'm shining a light on a great story with a great icon in Viola Davis."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Daniel Kaluuya with his Widows co-stars. He is definitely not this friendly with Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez in the movie

And let's not be forgetting Daniel Kaluuya.

It could be his year for best supporting actor - he's incredibly convincing as a nasty gangster in Widows. You will not like him.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins hopes the award chat around his new movie If Beale Street Could Talk means that more people will see it.

"My experience with Moonlight was that as the film was so small, being within the awards conversation carried the reach of that film much further than it could have otherwise," he told Newsbeat.

The film is about a woman's fight to clear her boyfriend's name in 1970s New York, set against the backdrop of rising racial tension.

Image copyright Tatum Mangus / Annapurna Pictures Image caption If Beale Street Could Talk could do the full sweep this award season

Barry Jenkins won the best picture Oscar for Moonlight two years ago (yeah, when the wrong film was read out) and will no doubt be in contention again this time.

"In the end, it's about people seeing the work and people really feeling and experiencing the work, the emotion we put into it," he said.

Regina King is one of the favourites to get a best supporting actress nod for a powerful performance as the mother of the film's lead character.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barry Jenkins is hoping his new film If Beale Street Could Talk will impress this awards season

A Star is Born

A film doing phenomenally well at the box office, like this one has, can sometimes be detrimental to its success come awards season.

But Lady Gaga's performance in her first feature film is sure to see her name on those nomination lists.

And that's not the only award this film could win.

Bradley Cooper is outstanding as the seasoned musician who helps Gaga's character to superstardom. And this is his directorial debut, so he might find himself in that category as well as best actor.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the premiere of A Star is Born in London

Mary, Queen of Scots

Image copyright Liam Daniel Image caption Saoirse Ronan as Mary Queen of Scots

Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie aren't strangers to the Oscars.

In Mary Queen of Scots they play warring cousins, with Margot undergoing a very dramatic transformation to play Queen Elizabeth I.

And their performances look likely to win them nominations.

Saoirse has three Oscar nominations to her name without a win - could this be fourth time lucky?

First Man

Here's another film featuring plenty of people used to getting Academy Award nominations.

It tells the story of the first moon landing by Neil Armstrong, stars Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy, and is directed by La La Land's Damien Chazelle.

Both Ryan and Claire are being tipped for nominations while the film itself is sure to be in the running too.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ryan Gosling with his First Man co-stars and La La Land's Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle (far left)

The nominations for the Golden Globes are on 6 December, the Baftas nominations are on 9 January and the Oscars on 22 January.

