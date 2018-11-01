Image copyright Bafta

The End of the F-ing World actress Jessica Barden has been chosen as one of Bafta's 19 Breakthrough Brits 2018.

The 26-year-old gained attention for her performance in the Channel 4 dark comedy, which first aired in 2017 before heading to Netflix.

Breakthrough Brits are given mentors in their industry - video games, film or TV - for a year.

Previous recipients include Spider-Man's Tom Holland and Black Panther's Letitia Wright.

Bafta's chair of film says that the award is about potential, but it's "not for newcomers who haven't done anything yet".

Some of the other recipients this year include Ellena Wood, who directed Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia, and Chris Walley from BBC3's The Young Offenders.

Lottie Bevan co-founded a games studio called Weather Factory, which this year released its first title Cultist Simulator - a creepy game that tasks you with running your own 1920s cult.

She told Radio 1 Newsbeat she "still doesn't believe" she's been chosen as a Breakthrough Brit.

The Breakthrough Brit categories are all judged together - something Lottie believes is making Britain's creative industries stronger and blurring the lines between them.

Films now use technology pioneered in video games, and TV actors are lending their vocal talents to titles like Call of Duty.

"Creativity keeps changing, film, games and TV are all interacting. Everything is seeping into different industries and different talents, I think it makes us stronger as an industry as we find new places to draw inspiration from."

The producer says she's committed to improving representation in games, remembering her own "Lara moment" from when she was younger.

"I really remember the moment I first played Tomb Raider - which is not a game that sits easily with modern feminism - but it was the first game I'd seen that had a female protagonist that looked like me.

"The more games we make that have different faces in them, and get more people in leadership roles with different skin colours and size and shapes and backgrounds, I think the more diverse we're going to get and the better our stories will be."

Regardless of their industry, the Breakthrough Brits will now work with their mentors and each other to forge the next steps in their careers.

Previous Breakthrough Brits include...

Tom Holland

The 22-year-old became a Breakthrough Brit in 2013 after a starring role in The Impossible.

Before donning Spidey's lycra, Tom was mentored at Bafta by Gravity and Harry Potter producer David Heyman and actor Cillian Murphy.

Dan Gray

Producer Dan Gray led the team that created Monument Valley, a game that scooped two Baftas.

Since being a Breakthrough Brit, Dan has released Monument Valley 2 and is studio head of UsTwo Games.

Letitia Wright

You might know her as Shuri in Black Panther, but Letitia Wright made her breakthrough in 2015 after acting in the Channel 4 and E4 series Cucumber and Banana.

Director Michael Caton-Jones described Letitia as "the most exciting young screen acting talent that I've had the pleasure of working with since Leonardo DiCaprio".

Segun Akinola

Composer and musician Segun Akinola joined the ranks of Breakthrough Brits in 2017 after scoring Black and British: A Forgotten History and Shola Amoo's A Moving Image.

He's now the composer on the eleventh series of Doctor Who.

