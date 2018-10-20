Image caption Charlie, on the right, with Drake

Charlie Sloth has left BBC Radio 1 with immediate effect.

It was announced earlier this month that The Rap Show host would be leaving the job after nearly 10 years on Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

But Radio 1 has agreed with Charlie that he will not do the 10 remaining shows that were originally planned.

Charlie had been in the spotlight for storming the stage and delivering a sweary, Kanye West-esque rant at an awards show last Thursday.

He has since apologised on Twitter.

I've decided not do the remaining 10 shows on the BBC that I initially agreed. I love you all. Thank you ❤️ — Charlie Sloth (@CharlieSloth) October 20, 2018

The DJ's 1Xtra Rap Show was nominated in the best specialist music show category at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS), alongside Soundtracking with Edith Bowman.

When former Radio 1 DJ Edith was announced as the winner, Charlie got on stage, took the mic and shared his thoughts.

They weren't positive.

Radio 1 and 1Xtra Controller Ben Cooper accepted the station of the year award on behalf of Radio 1 shortly after.

"I'd just like to say Charlie Sloth has left the building and is leaving Radio 1 and 1Xtra. Apologies," he said.

Charlie apologised for the rant on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Soooo the Arias 😬... it was supposed to be a bit of bants with me jumping on stage, starting with me saying "ok ima let you finish" 🤷‍♂ it wasn't directed at Edith, i love Edith and like I said so does my Mum ❤ I've apologised to Edith privately, I'm sorry to anyone I upset. — Charlie Sloth (@CharlieSloth) October 20, 2018

The DJ is yet to announce where he'll be heading after the BBC.

When he announced his departure, Charlie said he'd decided to "seek a new challenge".

One of the "moments that will live forever" he mentioned is Drake's Fire In The Booth.

Charlie told Newsbeat at the time that getting the world's biggest rapper on to his freestyle segment on Radio 1 and 1Xtra was "four or five years" in the making.

It involved sneaking Drake into New Broadcasting House at 2.30am, something so secret only Charlie's producer knew about it.

Warning: Drake's full Fire In The Booth contains some strong language that you may find offensive.

Earlier this month, Radio 1 Controller Ben Cooper thanked Charlie for being an "important part of Radio 1 and 1Xtra's history".

"For nearly 10 years his passion and energy for his music and his shows has been second to none."

Dev will be filling in hosting The 8th until Christmas.

Radio 1 says new presenters will be announced for both of Charlie's shows in the coming weeks.

