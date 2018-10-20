Image copyright Alamy

Luke Cage has become the latest TV series to be cancelled by Netflix.

The Marvel show, which launched to a lot of excitement in 2016 and was helmed by Mike Colter, lasted two seasons.

But "unfortunately, Marvel's Luke Cage will not return for a third season," Marvel and Netflix said in a joint statement.

It comes just a week after Iron Fist, another of Marvel's Defenders, was cancelled by the platform.

"Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem's Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series," the statement said.

The show's creator Cheo Hodari Coker echoed it on Twitter, amid reports that the show was axed due to creative differences between Marvel and Netflix.

Luke Cage's official page responded to the news with his catchphrase.

Fans seemed a bit confused about the cancellation, with many expecting to see a third season.

Season two was released in June.

The show's fate was sealed on the same day as the third season of Daredevil, one of Netflix's other Marvel shows, came out.

The Harlem Hero's departure from the small screen has some fans wondering what the future holds for another Marvel Netflix show, Jessica Jones.

While others are choosing to see this an opportunity for Netflix to launch an entirely new series.

Heroes For Hire is another Marvel superhero team formed by none other than Luke Cage and Iron Fist - the two shows just cancelled by Netflix.

It's had many iterations and a rich cast of characters that provides Netflix with plenty of opportunity - if they so wish.

Netflix's slimmed down Marvel roster comes as Disney - Marvel's parent company - prepares to launch its own streaming service.

Analysts and fans are wondering whether the recent cancellations have anything to do with the new platform.

Reports earlier this year suggested Marvel heroes like Loki and Scarlet Witch could find a small-screen home on Disney's streaming service.

