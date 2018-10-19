The Radio 1 Teen Heroes have met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ahead of this weekend's Teen Awards.

They were invited to visit Kensington Palace along with Radio 1 DJs Greg James and Clara Amfo.

The eight finalists have been recognised for their outstanding dedication to others.

Greg, who will be hosting the awards ceremony on Sunday, said the teens meeting the royals "shows how much their selfless work is appreciated".

The three teenagers who won, Lily, Siena and Junior, will be awarded their prizes at Wembley Arena alongside performances form artists including Little Mix and Liam Payne.

Lily, 14, is a wheelchair motocross competitor and advocate. Siena, 16, works to support students with autism and learning disabilities and Junior, 14, is a dancer who campaigns against bullying.

They were joined by the other Teen Hero Award finalists.

"To be recognised as making a difference to other people's lives by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will inspire them to carry on the extraordinary work they already do," said Greg James.

The "incredible selection of biscuits that were on offer" will apparently also help.

Clara added: "Every single one of them brings a unique and more than valid reason to be celebrated amongst their peers for their contributions to their respective communities.

"We're all looking forward to making them feel like the superstars that they are on Sunday."

This is third year in a row that William and Kate have invited the Teen Heroes to Kensington Palace in London.

Last year the royal couple appeared on Radio 1 to support DJ Adele Roberts, who was running the London Marathon, and speak about the importance of being open about mental health.

Prince William admitted that he sometimes texts in to Radio 1 under a fake name - and has even gotten a shout out before.

The Duchess of Cambridge has recently gone back to work after taking maternity leave following the birth of Prince Louis.

