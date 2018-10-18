Image copyright Alamy

Netflix has announced that one of its biggest ever hits, Orange Is The New Black, is coming to an end.

The women's prison-based comedy drama will finish after its upcoming seventh and final series.

In a video on the show's official Twitter account, cast members including Uzo Aduba and Taylor Schilling promised it would go out with a bang.

It first aired in 2013 and has been hugely successful, picking up Emmys and Screen Actors Guild awards.

The show is set in the fictional Litchfield prison and is based on the 2010 memoir Orange Is The New Black: My Year In A Women's Prison by Piper Kerman.

It quickly became a huge hit for Netflix and is one of its biggest ever original series.

Uzo Aduba who plays Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren said: "Season seven, you will not be disappointed.

"It is a season you will not forget and we are going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Suzanne Warren, played by Uzo Aduba, has been with the show since the first season

"I'm so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together," she added.

Kate Mulgrew who plays Galina "Red" Reznikov said: "I'm going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade."

The show has been praised for its portrayal of prisoners, as well as tackling issues like gender, race and sexuality.

Image copyright Netflix

The decision to bring it to a close comes as the popularity of Netflix continues to rise.

It added seven million new customers in the three months to September, bringing its global total to more than 137 million.

Another of its successful original shows, House of Cards, will also end after a final season which launches in November.

Orange Is The New Black's final episodes are expected to air in the summer of 2019.

