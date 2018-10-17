Image copyright Lily Rice

Lily Rice, 14, has spastic paraplegia and uses a wheelchair.

She also became the second female in the world to perform a wheelchair backflip last year.

Now the Welsh teenager has been given a BBC Radio 1 Teen Hero Award for helping children like her access her sport, wheelchair motorcross or WCMX.

She's one of three teenagers to be recognised for their outstanding dedication to others in the Teen Hero Awards.

They will be presented during the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards ceremony at London's Wembley SSE Arena on Sunday, hosted by BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Presenter Greg James.

Awards for the year's best music, online, sport and entertainment stars, some of them voted for by the public, will also be presented.

The UK's current freestyle street dance champion, 14 year-old Junior Frood from Leeds, was also named a Teen Hero.

When Junior got into dance aged six, he was bullied for his passion and was forced to move house and school.

He has since become an anti-bullying campaigner and raised £300,000 for charities through dance events.

The third unsung teen hero this year is self-confessed "maths nerd" Siena Castellon, 16.

She set up the website QL Mentoring when she was 13 to support other students with autism and learning difficulties.

Siena, who's from London, has autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia and ADHD. She has worked as a peer outreach worker as well as campaigning to raise awareness of disability-based bullying, especially when it comes to "invisible disabilities" like autism.

BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards were set up to honour the UK's unsung teenage heroes as well as the year's best music, online, sport and entertainment stars.

Radio 1 DJ Matt Edmonson was one of the judges and says: "As ever, it was impossibly hard to choose our three Teen Heroes from all of the amazing nominees. I'm so pleased for this year's winners."

The award ceremony on Sunday 21 October, attended by an audience of 14 to 17-year-olds, will feature performances by Little Mix, 5 Seconds of Summer and Liam Payne, as well as appearances by celebrity award winners and presenters.

