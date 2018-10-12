Image caption The new 1Xtra presenter says his new show will be on between 9pm and 11pm from 12 October

Kenny Allstar classes DJ Semtex as "one of the greatest of all time".

But that hasn't stopped Radio 1Xtra's new host being excited about taking on the Friday night slot after Semtex left the station last month after working there for 15 years.

"He's embedded in 1Xtra's culture," says Kenny

"Nobody can do it like he does it. I'm not approaching it like a replacement. I'm here to be Kenny Allstar, the only way I can do that is to be myself."

After nine years of "working through the ranks" of the industry, Kenny Allstar says the reality of having his own show hasn't hit home.

"I'm so overwhelmed. It'll probably sink in once I hear my intro and get that opening link done.

"At first I thought it was a joke when I got the call.

"Everyone at 1Xtra's been mad supportive so right now it just feels so great to be part of this family."

The promo clip for the new show includes people like Chip, Headie One and Sneakbo sending Kenny voice memos.

Kenny says he wants the show to be "as interactive as possible".

"I want listeners to have the ability to send shout outs and to have artists let me know what they're doing on a Friday night - whether they're on the way to the show or something.

"It probably won't be as organised as a call centre but I really want people to hear their names on the radio."

Kenny says his first song will be Skepta and Wizkid's Energy because "it signifies keeping out bad energy at a time when positivity is needed among young people".

As well as big names, the show will aim to give emerging talent a platform as well.

"Unknown T is very talented at what he does and will do huge things.

"There's an MC from Manchester called H who is amazing, I've got big plans for him and another person I've been a big fan of for a while is Suspect.

"Look out for names that a lot of the 1Xtra daytime audience and especially some of the people at Radio 1 might not have heard of - but they're people to look out for."

