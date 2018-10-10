Image copyright YouTube/ Wiishu

One of the world's most followed YouTubers, Jacksepticye, has split up with his vlogger girlfriend Wiishu.

The Irish internet star, whose real name is Sean McLoughlin, regularly posts gaming commentary and comedy sketches to his 20m subscribers.

He posted it was "not an easy decision" to break up with the Danish social media influencer - real name Signe Hansen.

They had been together for around three years and lived in Brighton.

Signe addressed in a post that there had been rumours circulating online for a while that they had split up.

Although the decision to end things was made some months ago, she says she's still suffering "emotional pain" and that they're both "hurting".

Earlier this year Radio 1 Newsbeat made a documentary about the pressures on YouTube couples to stay together.

It looks at how internet stars can feel pressured to make money by sharing intimate details about their relationship, something both Jacksepticye and Wiishu did on their YouTube, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

In a tweet, Signe said she would try her "very best to create content for you guys even if it's going to have to be in different surroundings".

She asked that fans respect both her and Sean's privacy.

