We're well into Sober October, but according to the latest findings, under 25s might not need a charity campaign to encourage them to give up alcohol.

Ten thousand people were asked about their drinking habits, with 29% of 16 to 24-year-olds saying they didn't drink at all in 2015. That's up from 18% a decade ago.

So what's changed?

Apparently it's a mixture of saving cash, looking after your mental health and avoiding hangovers.

'I'm in a minority'

Jordan hasn't touched alcohol for seven years now - he quit when he was 18.

"It just gets too expensive. Depending on where you live, a night out can end up costing between £80 and £100."

He says most of his mates are "still on it" but he won't give in and doesn't find it boring because he "can tell people what they got up to."

"In my circle I'm in a minority... but more people not drinking can only be a good thing.

"It's brilliant, you can remember the night out... you can have a laugh and you haven't got a headache at the end of it."

Esther, who hasn't been drinking for the last five years after having a child at the age of 17, says she finds it "quite easy."

"I stopped drinking when I was pregnant and just carried on not drinking after that.

"When you go out these days there are a lot of arguments or fights and that's not what I like."

'It's easier to be happier'

Sarah stopped drinking with four of her mates as part of Go Sober for October.

"I've done it because my depression is more manageable when I'm not drinking. I'm not so tired in the morning," she says.

"I find it easier to feel a bit happier, two of my other friends are doing it for mental health reasons as well and it's really about learning how to have fun without getting drunk."

'I saved a lot of money'

23 year-old Georgie also has more fun with her friends since she stopped drinking - for part of the year at least.

"A few years ago I decided going sober during the summer, just because I enjoyed my nights out more.

"I saved a lot of money as well so now it's something I do every year and just look forward to the winter with nice warming cocktails instead."

