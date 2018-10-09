Image copyright Prince's Trust Image caption Jemma McGrath won the Northern Ireland, Ulster Bank Enterprise award at The Prince's Trust Awards

"I was shot nine times and left in a wheelchair."

Life looked pretty bleak for Jemma McGrath five years ago. Involved in drink and drugs, her life spiralled out of control after the death of her dad.

Aged 24, she was shot, left with multiple broken bones and doctors said she would never walk again.

Now, she's just won a Prince's Trust award after launching her own make-up business.

Image copyright Prince's Trust Image caption Jemma McGrath at the Prince's Trust Awards

"I grew up in a [Belfast] community filled with religious and racial hate, and fought my way through life," she says.

"I worked in care but used drugs and alcohol out of hours."

Being shot was the wake-up call she needed.

"Although it was a horrific thing to happen, it was a real turning point in my life," she tells Newsbeat.

The injuries had a huge impact on her body.

"There's still a hole in my femur now, there's plates and screws holding my whole body together."

Jemma still has a bullet in her stomach which will "probably be with me until the day I die - it doesn't give me any bother," she says.

"Some people call me the bionic woman, we have a laugh about it."

Whilst she recovered in hospital, she set herself some goals: "To become a professional make-up artist and to walk my friend down the aisle."

Three months later, Jemma started walking but she still only had use of one arm. Using social media, she managed to learn and practice her skills.

Now 29, she says: "When I was recovering, I sat and played with make-up. I was watching different YouTube tutorials."

Her friend advised her to join Enterprise, a Prince's Trust programme which helps unemployed young people get going in business.

Jemma says she's had post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and insomnia: "I was up all night, designing and figuring things out through business ideas and getting them all onto paper."

After leaving the Enterprise programme, Jemma launched #MakeUpUrLife - a make-up, microblading and inspirational speaking business.

Within eight months of trading, she has expanded her business by training in new techniques and selling false eyelashes online. She has also been nominated for an Irish Beauty Award.

Now she plans on taking a mentoring and coaching qualification to help others who might be struggling with PTSD.

Jemma says: "My aim is to definitely help young people take a different road than the one I took."

