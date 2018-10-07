Image copyright Getty Images

Former The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson has died, according to American TV network AMC.

The veteran actor played the character of Hershel Greene on the show from 2011 to 2014.

In a statement, AMC said that the character he played "lived at the emotional core of the show".

Colleagues and fans paid tribute to Wilson, who starred in around 30 episodes of the The Walking Dead in seasons two, three and four.

Scott will be remembered as a great actor and an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 7, 2018

Kary Payton, who plays the character of Ezekiel in The Walking Dead, said: "The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become a part of... was a family."

The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of... was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend. — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) October 7, 2018

Wilson, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States, got his first major acting role in the 1967 film In the Heat of the Night.

His performance in the 1974 film The Great Gatsby was also well received.

But in recent years, it was Wilson's portrayal of farm-owner Hershel Greene in The Walking Dead, complete with full grey beard and ponytail, that will be remembered.

