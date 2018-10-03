Charlie Sloth is leaving BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra after 10 years.

He currently presents The 8th and The Rap Show for the networks and previously hosted 1Xtra's 4-7pm show.

His hugely popular Fire In The Booth has seen appearances from Stormzy, Bugzy Malone, Drake, Big Shaq and many more.

Charlie's last show on The 8th will be Thursday 1 November and his last Rap Show will be Saturday 3 November.

Announcing his decision on Wednesday night Charlie said: "After almost 10 years of dedicating my life to BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra and achieving everything I set out to, I have decided the time has come to leave the BBC and seek a new challenge.

"I want to thank everybody who has listened to me over the years and supported me in everything I have done.

"I love you and the journey continues."

His departure comes weeks after DJ Semtex announced that he was leaving 1Xtra after 15 years working for the station.

Ben Cooper, controller of BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra said: "Thank you to Charlie for being an important part of Radio 1 and 1Xtra's history.

"For nearly 10 years his passion and energy for his music and his shows has been second to none."

The networks say new presenters will be announced for both shows in coming weeks.

