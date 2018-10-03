Image copyright Getty Images

It's the show we love to watch when we're off work sick and the show students have their breakfast with.

Today, ITV's This Morning notched up 30 years on our screens.

You might not remember that husband and wife Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan were the original show's hosts.

And did you know for eight years it was broadcast from studios in Liverpool?

Of course, what we love now is Phillip Schofield's Snapchat as much as his presenting.

Over decades, this bit of daytime TV has brought viewers some iconic moments. Newsbeat takes a look at some of them:

The awkward stuff

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dr Chris Steele has been the show's GP for years

We probably wouldn't bat an eyelid if this happened on the show today, but in 1999 it was a big deal.

Live on TV, a man undid his dressing gown and was checked for testicular cancer by the show's GP, Dr Chris Steele (yes, he's still on today).

It's the biggest cancer in young men and, at that time, most probably didn't have a clue how to do it.

The iconic weather map...and the streaker

Image copyright McPix Ltd/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Keith Lemon had a go on the weather map when This Morning filmed its 25th anniversary show

OK, you need some background.

This Morning's studios in Liverpool were at the Albert Dock up until 1996.

You could walk right by the studios and wave to the cameras as Richard and Judy did interviews.

It also had a floating weather map of the British Isles. Everyday, the weatherman would do a little jump between Scotland and Northern Ireland as he did the forecast.

In 1995, streaker Mark Roberts saw his chance and jumped onto the map live in front of viewers. He was escorted away by security officers. One of them even leant him his jacket.

In fact, the show brought back the weather map today and it didn't quite go to plan.

Even more nakedness

This time, in 2011, it was planned.

Chef Gino D'ACampo did his cookery slot with nothing on. Nothing at all.

He said he'd do it if This Morning won a National TV Award and he stuck to his word.

Holly Willoughby was on the team then. She said: "Technically you're naked, but you're not quite naked enough. You're wearing an apron."

The apron came off.

If you're wondering, he cooked gammon.

There might not have been an X-Factor without it

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simon Cowell arguably owes a lot to This Morning

Way before The X-Factor and Pop Idol, This Morning was leading the way in finding new pop stars. It had its own competition.

And guess who the judge was? A record producer called Simon Cowell.

There was no trademark white shirt in 1999. Will Young was a contestant too - he went on to win Pop Idol in 2001.

The phone-ins

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Agony aunt Denise Robertson died in 2016

Even with email, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, This Morning still does the phone-ins.

And viewers seem to love them now as much as they did in 1988 - whether that's calling in for advice on relationships, money or dreams.

Sometimes it's been hard to believe what people have been willing to talk about on national television.

The most heart-stopping call came during a domestic violence phone-in.

A woman told agony aunt Denise Robertson that her husband had been abusing her.

Denise, Richard and Judy gasped as the lady then revealed he locked her in the house each day so she couldn't escape.

Denise said: "You've got to ring the police."

The woman did leave her husband.

The giggles

Well, we've got to talk about all the innuendos.

Clips of the presenters getting the giggles have been going viral for the last few years now.

You can probably trace it back to Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton tasting some roast beef.

"You don't mind dunking a bit of beef," said Fern. They didn't recover.

Since then, the show has probably managed about an innuendo a day.

One famous time was after Phil and Holly had interviewed a couple who claimed they could orgasm for 18 hours a day.

Phil turned to the autocue and started his next link.

"Still to come..."

They didn't recover from that one.

