If you're looking up the latest on Kim Kardashian-West's drama with her sisters or her response to Kanye West's Twitter rants then beware.

The reality TV star is the most dangerous celebrity to search for online in 2018, according to a cyber-security firm.

McAfee measured how many search results featuring a celebrity name contain links to potentially malicious sites.

Last year the top spot went to Craig David.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was second on the list while Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian came third.

Singer Adele and Love Island host Caroline Flack completed the top five most dangerous celebrities to look up online.

McAfee says cyber criminals are known to use popular celebrities to try and trick you into clicking on links that go through to malicious sites.

The sites are used to install malware or steal personal information and passwords.

Other celebrities on the list were actress Rose Byrne, Love Island contestant Kem Cetinay, Britney Spears, actress Emma Roberts and reality star Ferne McCann.

McAfee's chief scientist Raj Samani says we live in a "fast-paced world that's heavily influenced by pop culture and social media".

"There's endless opportunities to pick and choose which entertainment options we prefer to enjoy from a variety of connected devices.

"With Kim Kardashian's influence and business ventures, people will go to extreme lengths to be a little more like Kim."

The cyber-security firm has offered advice on how to stay safe online.

It says only stream video from reliable, paid-for sources and only click on news stories from sources the user trusts.

It also advises people to keep apps and anti-virus software up-to-date.

