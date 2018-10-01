Image copyright Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne has pulled out of this year's X Factor.

The former judge, 65, was due to return for the live shows of the ITV programme, but has decided she is not needed.

She has appeared on several series of the programme alongside Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh.

She confirmed the news on her Facebook page amid claims she was axed over comments she'd made about the show.

It reads: "After watching the new season of X Factor unfold, I've seen the new judges finding their rhythm and [they] are doing brilliantly.

"Simon was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows but at this point I really don't think I'm needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point.

"So I have decided to pass on the series this year.

"I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season.

"Loves ya, Mrs. O."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The 2018 judging panel

There has been a shake-up on the judging panel this year, with Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson taking a seat.

The competition is now in its fifteenth series and is currently in the middle of the Six Chair Challenge - where the judges select their final team.

An X Factor spokesperson said: "The X Factor can confirm Sharon Osbourne has decided not to return to this year's show.

"Sharon will always be a big part of The X Factor family and we wish her all the best for the future."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.