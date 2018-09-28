Image copyright Getty Images

Train stations across the UK had a slightly higher calibre of busker this morning.

Big name artists performed surprise sets at part of BBC Music Day - and commuters have been loving the change to their daily travel drudgery.

BBC Music Day celebrates music and brings famous musicians, community groups and local choirs together.

Katie stumbled across Stockport band, Blossoms, as she got off her train at Manchester Piccadilly.

The Mercury-nominated band were joined by a 40-strong choir.

This band are on the way to the airport and were loving the tunes.

Others said this was a great way to start the day.

Amy Macdonald was joined by a choir at Glasgow station.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was backed up by 50-strong female choir to help her raise the roof of Glasgow Central Station

Boy band Yes Lad performed at Manchester Airport - they were on the X-Factor in 2016.

Into the Ark were at Cardiff Central station also joined by a choir.

As well as bands playing at stations you might recognise a famous Aussie doing the train announcements.

Image copyright Getty Images

Kylie Minogue has recorded a series of messages encouraging commuters to share their love of music.

"Please let passengers sing and dance their way off the train first before trying to get on board," says the star in one of the announcements.

