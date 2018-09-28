Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana Grande had fans rushing to her support after going on Twitter to say she's had a tough time and is trying to get her life back to normal.

In one of her tweets she asked for just "one okay day".

Earlier this month the singer said she would be taking time to heal and mend after recent events.

On 7 September, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from a suspected overdose aged 26.

She posted a number of emotional tweets in the space of just a few minutes.

Ariana pulled out of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on 17 September after the death of her ex, the rapper Mac Miller.

In a statement, her team said: "Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend.

"She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

In May 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert at the Manchester Arena.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mac Miller and Ariana Grande on stage at the One Love Manchester concert

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Ariana discussed her battle with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder after the bombing.

She said: "It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss.

"But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.

After her latest tweets, her fans were quick to jump in with messages of support.

Skip Twitter post by @tbyarianagb you can tweet here. u can tell us how you feel. u help us through so much n we wanna at least try and make the bad days better for you in some kinda way. just know we love and care for you forever and that’ll never change. also remember ur own advice pic.twitter.com/IEcvynSDbE — tamara (@tbyarianagb) September 27, 2018 Report

One fan shared a photo of an old Ariana tweet that had inspired her.

Olly Alexander from Years and Years was among those tweeting her back saying: "We Love you."

Ariana thanked her fans for loving her so much and said sorry for worrying them.

Skip Twitter post 3 by @ArianaGrande ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018 Report

"Sorry I let you in or worried you. I shouldn't have tweeted. I know better."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.