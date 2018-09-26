Image copyright Getty Images

Few footballers have to think about an exam on the day of a cup game, let alone on their professional debut.

But when you're only 15 years and five months old, it comes with the territory.

Harvey Elliott became Fulham's youngest ever player as they beat Millwall in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Radio 1 Newsbeat's been speaking to the attacking midfielder's coach at the club, who says he's been showing promising signs for years.

Harvey Elliott coming off the bench alongside Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Harvey was born in 2003 - a time when Roman Abramovich had just bought Chelsea and Wayne Rooney was making his international debut.

His youth may make some football fans feel old, but Fulham Under 18 Head Coach Colin Omogbehin has known Harvey for a while.

Colin says his player took a chance to train with the first team during the international break and grabbed it with both hands.

Since taking over at Craven Cottage in 2015, Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has already proved he is willing to give youth a chance.

Ryan Sessegnon just one example of a young player who's been given their debut by the Serbian and has subsequently gone on to impress.

Harvey (far left) watches on at a game alongside Fulham Under 18 Head Coach Colin Omogbehin (right).

'Real top end'

"From an early age Harvey's always managed to make good decisions at the right time," Colin tells Newsbeat.

"Whether that's rolling someone in with the perfectly weighted pass or scoring himself. He's real top end".

Last night's appearance off the bench has seen Harvey catch the eye of many fans, but Colin says he's been impressing for a while.

"When he was 14 he played in the Under 16s against top quality opposition and he stood out. He was the best player on the pitch".

"Then we threw him in to the Under 18s last year and he's done it again. That's when you think hang on a minute we might have another one here."

Colin has praised his humble attitude and work rate, insisting he is keeping his feet on the ground, despite such success early on in his career.

While the boss Slavisa Jokanovic says he's confident, but in a good way.

And while Colin is quick to point out that it is early days for Harvey's career, he is showing the sort of qualities you need to make it to the very top.

Harvey's quality, movement and speed caught the eye against Millwall. So did his hair.

But there is a problem. His top-knot hair with shaved sides has certainly raised a few eyebrows, including those of his Under 18's coach.

"That's his only fault," Colin says. "He needs to get a new hairstyle!"

