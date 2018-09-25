Moose Blood have announced they're stepping away from music after a what they describe as a "traumatic" year.

They were due to support Good Charlotte on their 2019 tour but the band dropped them after pressure from fans.

In 2017, Moose Blood's drummer Glenn Harvey left because of claims of "inappropriate behaviour".

Earlier this year, vocalist Eddy Brewerton denied accusations that he took nude photos from a woman's phone and forwarded them to the band.

In a statement on their Facebook page the group said: "You can't wrongly label innocent people."

Moose Blood also said they felt as though they couldn't stay quiet about this any longer and talk about social media being a "toxic place".

It added: "We are genuine, decent human beings who work hard at something we love."

Their decision seems to have come on the same day that Good Charlotte announced they were dropping them as a support act for their UK and European tour dates.

It includes a date at Alexandra Palace in London in February.

In an earlier tweet, Good Charlotte said they were listening to their fans and would make an announcement.

Moose Blood haven't had the best of luck when it comes to touring.

In September they posted on Instagram they were having visa issues and had to cancel a tour they had planned in the US.

It's not clear how long Moose Blood will be taking a break for but they had this message for their fans.

"To everybody that has supported us, stood by us, and spoken out on our behalf, we thank you and appreciate you more than you'll ever know."

