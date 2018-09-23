Image copyright Sarah Jeynes

Greg James has married his partner Bella Mackie, seven months after she proposed.

The Radio 1 Breakfast Show host posted on Instagram that it was "the most incredible day of my life".

Announcing the engagement in June, Greg described Bella as "the smartest, funniest and most beautiful person I've ever met".

He joked that his new early starts means he can't stay up drinking as late with his new wife as much as he'd like.

Skip Twitter post by @gregjames Bella and I got married and it was the most incredible day of my life. I think it was up there for her too. She is the best thing ever and I feel like I might actually burst with happiness pic.twitter.com/Na0TF039DQ — Greg James (@gregjames) September 23, 2018 Report

On his Instastory he posted that Patrick Nazemi, the head resident DJ at Ibiza Rocks this summer, was the DJ at the wedding reception.

On Radio 1 Matt Edmondson dedicated Tom Greenan's Found What I've Been Looking For to Greg and Bella, with Mollie King congratulating the couple.

Scott Mills will cover Monday's Breakfast show.

