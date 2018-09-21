Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal (wearing the sunglasses) during the Asia Cup game with Pakistan

The heated sporting rivalry between India and Pakistan is nothing new, but a moment during a cricket match this week resulted in cheers from both sets of fans for India's Yuzvendra Chahal.

During the Asia Cup match, the cricketer gave Pakistan's Usman Khan a hand by tying up his laces for him.

Fans have called the simple gesture a "beautiful" moment.

It's also a great opportunity to look at other heated sporting rivalries that have shown a cooler side.

But first, another look at the heart-warming moment.

And no, although he could have, Chahal wasn't tying Khan's laces together.

Here are some of the other moments when sport and sportsmanship came together.

Paolo di Canio and Paul Gerrard

Image copyright Getty Images

An open goal is a dream scenario for footballers and fans alike.

But Paolo Di Canio passed on that dream during a 2001 game for West Ham.

Everton goalkeeper Paul Gerrard was lying injured in the penalty area, leaving an empty net. Di Canio could've taken the shot but chose to catch the ball instead of scoring.

His integrity earned him a Fifa Fair Play award for "a special act of good sportsmanship".

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Image copyright Getty Images

As two of the top men in tennis, Federer and Nadal have come head-to-head many times.

After Federer was defeated in five sets by his rival at the 2009 Australian Open, he couldn't hold back the tears.

In a touching moment, Nadal put his arm around his opponent, consoling him.

A classy gesture at the end of the 10,000m

Image copyright Getty Images

Winning gold may be the aim, but sometimes it isn't everything.

Australia's Eloise Wellings, Madeline Hills and Celia Sullohern finished unplaced in the Australian Commonwealth Games' 10,000m track event, but this isn't what the trio will be remembered for.

The runners made the decision to wait for the final athlete to cross the line.

Lineo Chaka, who was running for Lesotho, was greeted with a hug from the Aussies when she reached the end of the race.

Andrew Flintoff and Brett Lee

Image copyright Getty Images

It was a glorious day for England when they beat Australia in the second Test of the 2005 Ashes.

But instead of celebrating, England's Andrew Flintoff chose to comfort Australia's Brett Lee.

When asked in 2010 what Flintoff had actually said to him in the moment, Lee recalled: "Something like 'Bad luck mate, we tried very hard to get you out but we didn't think it would come down to the last two or three runs. I will see you inside for a beer after'."

What a gent.

Gareth Southgate's compassion

Image copyright Reuters

It's well known that the English football team are pretty bad at penalty shootouts.

So you'd expect manager Gareth Southgate to have been relishing in the fact the side won a penalty shootout to get through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Russia this summer.

But he showed a soft side by comforting a Colombian player who had missed his penalty.

Perhaps it's because he knew what it felt like to be in this situation.

In the Euro 1996 tournament, England and Germany's semi-final match also ended in a penalty shootout.

Southgate took a penalty which was saved by the goalkeeper - which helped the rivals go through to the final.

Brotherly love

Image copyright Getty Images

Not strictly a rivalry but still a great sporting gesture.

Exhausted and dehydrated athlete Jonny Brownlee had a helping hand from his brother Alistair in the 2016 Triathlon World Series in Mexico.

Alistair supported his younger brother for the last stretch of the race before pushing him over the line.

He said it was "a natural human reaction" and that he'd have "done the same thing for anyone in that position".

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.