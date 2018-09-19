Kenny Allstar is taking over from DJ Semtex as the presenter of the Friday night show on 1Xtra, it's been announced.

The DJ, who's worked with artists such as Ghetts, Mike Skinner and Headie One, will host the 9pm to 11pm show from 12 October.

DJ Semtex announced on Tuesday he was leaving 1Xtra after 15 years working for the station.

Kenny said: "I'm super gassed and excited to embark on this new chapter."

The DJ has been making music since being a teenager and has worked with some of the big names on the rap and hip hop scene.

He also hosts an online series called Mad About Bars which showcases some of the upcoming names in UK rap.

Kenny says he's been "dreaming" of having a full-time show on 1Xtra for nine years.

"I want to showcase the music and culture I fell in love with over a decade ago.

"Throughout my come up I've been a part of the journeys of artists who have now etched their names in this beautiful scene we call UK rap music.

"I would like to thank 1Xtra and most importantly the people for seeing my vision with this opportunity."

Mark Strippel, head of programmes for 1Xtra, described Kenny as a "core champion for the UK scene".

"We've been talking for months about his next move post-graduation from our 1Xtra Residency, and we're pleased to be able to give him his own show.

"He's one of the hardest working DJs on the scene and his time has arrived."

He also thanked Semtex for his "immense contribution" to 1Xtra and said he will always be "part of the history of this place."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.