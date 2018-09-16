Image copyright Getty Images

Big Brother contestant Ellis Hillon has been removed from the show following an investigation into offensive tweets.

She allegedly wrote a tweet in 2014 about the 9/11 terror attacks, which contained a racial slur.

The 20-year-old was one of 14 contestants who entered the house on Friday for the last ever series of the show on Channel 5.

Big Brother said she was removed after it investigated "offensive and unacceptable posts".

The Daily Mirror claimed Ellis' tweet about the September 11 attack was made on the anniversary of the incident when she was 15.

The account from which the post was allegedly sent was deleted before she entered the show, according to the newspaper.

Big Brother said her removal from the house will be covered in tonight's episode.

It's not the first time the show's producers have been forced to take action over offensive language or posts by contestants.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Rodrigo Alves was later removed from the house following a "further incident"

During the 2018 celebrity version of the show, which ended on Monday, TV star Rodrigo Alves was given a formal warning after he used the N-word in the house.

More than 1,000 complaints were made to media watchdog Ofcom over the incident on 21 August - and some fans suggested he should've been removed from the show.

In 2015, ex-adult star Tila Tequila was removed after one day on the show after a photo emerged of her posing as a Nazi concentration camp guard.

While in 2007, contestant Emily Parr was also told to leave after she used the N-word in a conversation with housemates.

