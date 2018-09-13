Image copyright Getty Images

When Rihanna launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie line earlier this year it was praised for its "inclusivity". It's now debuted at New York Fashion Week with a diverse range of models.

Her runway show featured women of a variety of races and body sizes, two of whom were visibly pregnant.

The singer hopes her collection will encourage "confidence and strength".

Models who weren't even part of the show celebrated the singer for breaking the fashion rules.

"Other designers need to take notes," tweeted model Justine Biticon.

"She created a lingerie line for all shapes, colours and sizes and put women of all shapes, colours and sizes on the runway.

Beauty queen and model Flaviana Matata also agreed, tweeting: "Rihanna is the Queen of diversity and inclusion."

Here are just some of the famous faces who were on the runway.

Bella and Gigi Hadid

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid took part in the Savage X Fenty lingerie show

The sisters showed off an array of lingerie on Wednesday night's runway, which was also the closing show for New York Fashion Week.

Both Bella and Gigi shared the same catwalk earlier in the week at Prabal Gurung's presentation alongside their younger brother, Anwar Hadid.

Slick Woods

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Expecting model Slick Woods took part showing off her baby bump

Slick graced the catwalk despite being heavily pregnant. The 22-year-old model revealed that she was seven months gone in July.

Slick wasn't alone...

Image copyright Youtube Image caption Two visibly pregnant models took part in the catwalk presentation

Slick wasn't the only pregnant model to strut her stuff on Rihanna's runway.

Another expectant model danced with others to a choreographed routine wearing a mesh teddy with a halter back and plunging V-neck neckline.

Paloma Elsesser

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paloma Elsesser was one of the many plus-sized models to take part in the show

Model Paloma Elsesser also made an appearance.

She was just one of the many plus-sized models featured in the show. In the past she's told Vogue magazine: "I think to radically change the industry we must address sample sizing."

Duckie Thot

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Australian Model Duckie Thot strutted the catwalk

Well-known for being one of the faces of Fenty Beauty, Duckie walked confidently in a transparent matching set.

The Australian model will also take part in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show later this year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rihanna has been praised for "embracing diversity and body positivity"

Rihanna's spoken about the need for different sizes to be celebrated.

In June, she told Vogue: "I'm not built like a Victoria's Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie."

