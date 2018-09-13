Image copyright EPA

Fans have been forcefully removed from a Dua Lipa concert in Shanghai.

Videos posted on social media show security workers pulling people out of their seats.

Heavy-handed crowd control isn't that unusual in China, many are saying people were ejected for standing up or waving pro-gay rights flags.

Visibly upset, Dua told the crowd: "I want to create a really safe environment for us all to have fun."

"I want us all to dance. I want us all to sing, I want us all to just have a really good time."

Close to tears, she added: "I would love in these last few songs for us to really, really, really enjoy ourselves. How about that?"

Some social media users have said people were forcibly removed because they were dancing.

Others have also said that it was because they were waving pro-gay rights flags.

Homosexuality isn't illegal in China, although anti-LGBT attitudes do exist and some have said there's a recent trend to sideline the LGBT community.

This is the first time Dua Lipa has toured in China. She played in Guangzhou and Shanghai.

She hasn't addressed the incident on social media.

Newsbeat has contacted her representatives for comment.

