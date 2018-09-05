Image copyright Getty Images

Michael Dapaah, the comedian behind Big Shaq, has been honoured at the GRM Daily Rated Awards - winning personality of the year.

Rapper Not3s took home artist of the year at the ceremony, which celebrates the UK grime scene.

Fredo won mixtape of the year, while Steel Banglez was named best producer for the second-year running.

Accepting his award, Michael said: "Don't let anyone stop you from what you want to do."

He added: "Big up to the females in this category and all the other entertainers, big up yourself, this one's for you."

It wasn't a great night for the women nominated at the award ceremony, which took place in Hammersmith, west London, on Wednesday.

Out of the 14 females up for awards, Kenzo was the only winner - taking home the KA Get Rated Award.

Big Narstie defends drill

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rapper claimed the genre was being used as a "scapegoat" by politicians

Speaking on the red carpet, Big Narstie said it was "100% percent unfair" that drill music was being blamed for a surge in violence in London.

It comes after the UK's most senior police officer Cressida Dick linked the genre to an increase in murders and crime in the capital.

"It's a scapegoat, isn't it? If cowboy films started making everyone start shooting guns, would they ban John Wayne?" he asked.

"Going back 10 years ago, the only thing a black kid could do to get out of the ghetto was being a sports star.

"Now we can add music to that, which is a good achievement in itself.

"Drill has a lot about it but it's the truth. It's what's happening out there. You can't ask these kids to talk about living in a stable household if they don't."

More producer prizes for Steel Banglez

Image copyright Inpho Image caption Steel Banglez wants more prizes for producers

Ahead of scooping producer of the year, Steel Banglez told Newsbeat there should be more awards up for grabs for people working behind the scenes.

"I think we are the unsung heroes in terms of what we do for the artists," he explained.

"I think people like the Mobos and the Brits should have producer categories and also songwriter awards as well. Because that's a big part of tracks coming together.

"It's to recognise everyone's talents so people don't feel disheartened."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Radio 1 & 1xtra's Charlie Sloth took home radio DJ of the year

With a career stretching 15 years, MC D Double E took the GRM Legacy Award.

The 37-year-old, who was a member of the Nasty Crew before forming Newham Generals, has recently released his debut album.

Skepta has previously called D Double E the "greatest of all time" and Dizzee Rascal has said he inspired him to start rapping.

Winners list in full:

Breakthrough of the Year - Headie One

Personality of the Year - Michael Dapaah

Album of the Year - Nines

Track of the Year - AJ Tracey ft Not3s

Radio DJ of the Year - Charlie Sloth

Video of the Year - Rapman

Mixtape of the Year - Fredo

Producer of the Year - Steel Banglez

Artist of the Year - Not3s

The KA Get Rated Award - Kenzo

The GRM Legacy Award - D Double E

