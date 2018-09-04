Image copyright Getty Images

Lil Pump has told fans he is going to jail after being arrested in Miami for driving without a licence.

In late August, TMZ reported the rapper had been pulled over when police found licence plates on his Rolls-Royce were from a Mini Cooper.

He was arrested earlier this year for firing a gun at his home in Los Angeles.

In his Instagram post, Pump tells fans he will spend time in jail due to parole violation.

"Listen up y'all, I'm going to get straight to the point," he said in an Instagram video which has been watched almost three million times.

"You all saw what happened in Miami, I got arrested or whatever.

"I'm on probation in LA, I violated my parole so I've got to go in and do a couple of months."

Image caption Lil Pump shared a video, topless and dripping in jewels, telling fans he will be going to jail

He also tells fans he has some "crazy ass" music dropping while he is behind bars and tells them, in the video's caption, that his social accounts will be looked after by his management.

He then tells his fans to stay in school and not follow his example.

He's has lots of supportive messages, with many simply saying: "Free Pump."

This summer, Pump performed at Wireless and Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK.

