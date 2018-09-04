Image copyright Getty Images

Henry Cavill will play the lead role in the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher.

The adaptation is based on the best-selling fantasy short stories and novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

Henry is apparently a massive fan of the franchise and has been cast as the monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

The books have also been adapted into video games, which have reportedly sold millions of copies worldwide.

Witchers are monster hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to fight deadly beasts.

Henry has good experience in playing a character with special powers as we're used to seeing him as Superman.

Henry has starred as Superman in three films

He's donned the red and blue superhero outfit for Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

But he almost missed out on the call for that role because he was busy playing World of Warcraft.

Writer Lauren S Hissrich said she was "thrilled" to welcome the actor to The Witcher family.

This will be the first TV role for Henry since his part in The Tudors which ended in 2010.

But he's not always played the good guy - his latest role is in the film Mission: Impossible - Fallout where he stars as villain August Walker.

Henry is a massive fan of the Witcher Saga, Netflix said in a statement.

The start date for the eight-part series hasn't yet been confirmed.

