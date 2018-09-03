Image copyright Getty Images

WhatsApp group chats - we are all in one, even if in some cases we don't want to be.

The frustrations come because it seems normal rules of conversation don't apply. Where else could you drone on incessantly about exactly what time you're meeting for that drink in six weeks' time?

And with millions of you heading back to school or uni this month - the number of groups you're in is only going to increase.

So what are the worst WhatsApp practices and how can you avoid them?

Image copyright Getty Images

The group admin

The person with all the power.

This is the adult equivalent of being the lead in the school Christmas play or having the first pick playing football at break time.

So it's important to lay down some ground rules but remember if your dad is still paying your phone bill - he doesn't have to follow them.

DON'T: Have a one-to-one convo

This is a big NO NO.

Firstly, the clue is in the name "group chat" so having a conversation that only affects you and another member is a massive faux pas.

Only post things everyone is interested in or will enjoy.

Image copyright Getty Images

Secondly, the solution is simple. Just message that person privately. Not everyone wants to know what time you're meeting Jackie to go the cinema.

DO: Check you're messaging the right group

Check once, check twice and check again before hitting send.

Skip Twitter post by @iDivya_ That moment when you realise you have sent a personal message in a wrong whatsapp group which was intended to someone else pic.twitter.com/QICxMgutbR — D (@iDivya_) December 18, 2017 Report

At best you might be embarrassed but at worst you might have to leave that group and spend the rest of your days avoiding the people in it.

DON'T: Spam

Spam, at a stretch belongs in your kitchen cupboard - but there's no place for it in a group message.

The world isn't ending.

If you don't forward a text onto 10 of your contacts you won't get bad luck for a year.

And if WhatsApp are going to charge you - they'll probably get in touch - they have your number.

Skip Twitter post by @aoasuni Where do our parents see all this God forsaken WhatsApp Broadcast messages. Is there a group chat for old people where they share all this messages? How do they have access to the "fakest and stalest" of info? pic.twitter.com/kjJB0uOQhe — Korede (@aoasuni) July 22, 2018 Report

DO: Keep it brief

If you can sum up your point in one line, why use 10?

DON'T: Be a lurker or ghost member

There's no space in a group chat for people who don't want to...chat. What's more, everyone can see that you've received and read the message.

So if the other members are waiting on you to make a decision this can be really frustrating.

DO: Ask permission before adding someone to a group

Would you unknowingly invite 30 strangers to your house and lock them in a room? Exactly. Then it's probably courteous to ask someone if they want to to be added to a group chat before doing so.

It's also just as important to say why you're leaving - especially if you were willingly part of the group for a while.

This is just as rude as walking away from your mates without saying bye.

