'We've lost count how much we've played the Live Lounge'

Image caption Nana Pokes, Charlie Biggz, Stephen Asamoah Duah and David Melodee make up The Compozers

The Compozers are a group of instrumentalists who are familiar faces in the Radio 1 and 1Xtra offices.

They're the official live band for many of the UK's biggest artists and say they've "lost count" of how many times they've played in the Live Lounge.

The group have worked with the likes of J Hus, Krept and Konan, Ed Sheeran and Lethal Bizzle.

Their first ever Live Lounge was with Fuse ODG back in 2014 and now they "feel like part of the furniture".

"We've lost count of how many times we have played in the Live Lounge," bassist Nana Poakes tells Newsbeat.

It's welcomed the biggest names in music, so you'd imagine The Compozers have some pretty wild memories of their times performing in the Live Lounge.

But it's actually their very first time in the studio that has stuck with Nana the most.

"We went a little bit overkill in terms of bringing a whole load of unnecessary gear," he says.

"It was such a big deal to us, we thought 'We have to bring everything' and could barely fit it in the room.

"We love it. At the end of the day we used to watch Live Lounges and aspire to be in that position, we're just so appreciative."

Image caption The Compozers in the Live Lounge with Moelogo and Ace

As well as the Live Lounge, they have played numerous festivals including Glastonbury, Wireless, V Festival and most recently Reading and Leeds.

They also took to the stage at Kensington Palace to perform for Prince Harry and his charity Sentebale.

But they are not just a live band for the big names.

The Compozers are four friends - Nana Pokes, Charlie Biggz, Stephen Asamoah Duah and David Melodee - who met in 2008.

They decided they would make use of their talents and get the name The Compozers out there.

"We are the mesh between your perfect live band and your perfect DJ," explains Nana.

"Together we make renditions of your favourite songs as well as our own productions.

"We produced J Hus's track Common Sense, we've also produced for Not3s and we help with live arrangements."

They can perform, produce and create their own music - a triple threat if you like.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Compozers played at SXSW this year

"The industry has seasons," explains Stephen.

"You have what we're in now, festival season which is all about the live shows.

"You have your touring season and then you always have that January to March/April period that's when you go to the studio and start producing.

"At every season we are relevant, which is very rare that you find a unit of people like that."

