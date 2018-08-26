Image copyright Getty Images

Dancehall artist Popcaan has tweeted to say he won't be performing at Notting Hill Carnival.

It was widely reported that he'd be a headliner, but has told fans he'll no longer be able to perform.

The singer, songwriter and DJ blamed "extremely last minute unforeseen circumstances that were out of anybody's control."

Popcaan says he's sorry he won't be there in the message, posted on Saturday.

On Friday it was reported the DJ, who is set to perform at Wembley Arena in December, would be a secret headliner at the Red Bull Music sound system.

Popcaan released his second full-length solo album Forever in July.

"I know Carnival is one of the biggest parties in the world and as of yesterday we thought everything was in hand to be joining in," the 30 year-old said on social media.

Newsbeat has contacted the event's organisers for reaction to the news, but is yet to receive a response.

This year is the 59th Notting Hill Carnival.

It attracts around two million visitors every year with more than 70 floats on show.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.