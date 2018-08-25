Image copyright Reuters

Channel 5 has removed Celebrity Big Brother contestant Rodrigo Alves from the house, according to the show's Twitter feed.

It comes just four days after more than 1,000 complaints were made to Ofcom over his use of the N-word during a conversation with another housemate.

The broadcaster says that after a "further incident" Alves has left the programme and will not be returning.

Details of what happened and and why he was removed are not yet known.

Some viewers suggested he should have been removed from the show immediately after using the highly offensive racial term.

Instead, producers gave him a "final warning" and said if he repeated the language he would be evicted from the house.

Channel 5 has been approached for further comment, but declined.

