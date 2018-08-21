Image copyright Getty Images

Camila Cabello has replied to one of her own tweets from 2012 in which she said she wanted to be at the MTV VMAs - after winning two awards this year.

The Havana singer wrote to her past self: "You're not gonna believe this [small] Camila but in 2018 Madonna is going to give you an award for video of the year and your acne will clear."

Six years ago, she'd tweeted she wanted to be at the VMAs "so bad".

The 21-year-old won video of the year and artist of the year.

YOURE NOT GONNA BELIEVE THIS SMOL CAMILA BUT: IN 2018 MADONNA IS GOING TO GIVE YOU AN AWARD FOR VIDEO OF THE YEAR AND YOUR ACNE WILL CLEAR https://t.co/H8IbhaA2EO — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 21, 2018

Camila dedicated her award for artist of the year to her fans.

She said: "I'm fully aware that you never know when you're going to get a moment like this again and you never know when it's going to be the last time on this stage but the relationship I have with you guys, with my fans, is a forever thing."

She also took the opportunity to praise the other women that were nominated.

"I wanna say it's incredible, I'm so honoured to be in a category with such incredible nominees, especially the female nominees that are in the category this year, Cardi B, Ariana, Nicki (Minaj)."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Camila bowed down to Madonna after accepting her award for video of the year

It was Madonna who presented Camila with the award for video of the year.

After accepting the award for Havana, Camila got down on her knees to worship Madonna.

Camila described it as a "surreal moment".

"I wanna thank my family who inspired this music video," she said.

"I wanna thank my fans again and honestly, I dedicate this to Madonna."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Camila left Fifth Harmony in 2016 - two years after they won a VMA award

Despite her success this year, it's not the first time Camila has won something at the VMAs.

In 2014, her former band Fifth Harmony were awarded Artist to Watch for Miss Movin' On.

Camila Cabello left the group in December 2016 and the remaining four members decided to take a break in March 2018 to focus on their solo careers.

