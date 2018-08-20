Image copyright Getty Images

Jamie Oliver has been accused of cultural appropriation for calling a new product "punchy jerk rice".

The decision to label the microwavable rice "jerk" has been criticised, because the product doesn't contain many of the ingredients traditionally used in a Jamaican jerk marinade.

"I'm just wondering do you know what Jamaican jerk actually is?" MP Dawn Butler asked the celebrity chef.

Jerk seasoning is usually used on chicken. The dish is often barbecued.

Jerk rice isn't really a thing, which is why a lot of people reacted angrily to Jamie's new creation.

People have also questioned the ingredients in Jamie's rice.

There are many variations of jerk marinade, but most contain allspice, scotch bonnet chillies, thyme, soy sauce, ginger, lime, garlic, onions and sugar.

Jamie's "punchy jerk rice" mixes garlic, ginger and jalapenos "to create a jerk marinade with attitude".

It's Labour politician Dawn Butler's tweet about the rice which seems to have really started a discussion though.

Plenty of people have accused the MP of making something out of nothing.

A Conservative MP was one of them.

And others echoed his views.

It's fair to say people are divided.

