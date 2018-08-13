Image copyright Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan has apologised for comments she made about the Me Too movement, where she said women who speak up about sexual harassment "look weak".

The actress said: "I would like to unreservedly apologise for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview."

She had told The Times that some women go to the police "for the attention."

The Me Too campaign is a movement against sexual assault.

It started following allegations of sexual harassment made against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In her original interview, Lindsay Lohan had said that she'd not had negative experiences in Hollywood when it came to sexual harassment.

"I can't speak on something I didn't live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women," she said.

"Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways."

She added: "You make it a real thing by making it a police report.

"I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women."

Lindsay Lohan has since told People: "The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it.

"However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused.

"I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences."

Newsbeat has contacted Lindsay Lohan's representatives for comment.

