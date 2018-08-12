Image copyright Getty Images

Idris Elba has posted a cryptic tweet suggesting he could be the next James Bond.

Days after reports that a producer of the franchise is tipping him to be 007, he posted: "My name's Elba, Idris Elba".

Fans are taking it as a big hint that he could be about to take on the role when Daniel Craig leaves next year.

There've been rumours linking Idris to the Bond role since 2014, which he's neither confirmed nor denied.

The 45-year-old actor, best known for his roles in Star Trek, Luther and The Wire, has in the past said he's too old to take on the famous 007 role.

But, he's never shied away from the speculation and has said he "feels like a national treasure" being associated with Bond.

Earlier this week, reports said Bond movie boss Barbara Broccoli had said "it is time" for a non-white actor to take on the role.

Speaking to the Daily Star, director Antoine Fuqua said that Broccoli had told her that she felt that a black actor in the famous role "will happen eventually".

Barbara is the daughter of Albert "Cubby" Broccoli - one of the men who started the official Bond film franchise in the 1960s with Sean Connery in the role.

Fans have been left shaken and stirred by the Idris rumours with some tweeting that he "might just be teasing".

It seems like we've been here before with the Bond rumour mill, but one thing is for sure - it seems Idris is enjoying fuelling the fire.

The next Bond is due out in October 2019 directed by Danny Boyle and it's likely to be Daniel Craig's last, fulfilling his five-film contract.

The actor has always said he wanted to "go out on a high note."

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.