Ruby Rose will play the first openly LGBT superhero in a new TV production of Batwoman.

The Australian actress will play the title lead in a new series on The CW Network in America.

The series will see Batwoman's alter ego Kate Kane portrayed as a lesbian, and is expected to air in late 2019/early 2020.

Kate Kane has been openly gay since 2006, in an effort by DC Comics to make its publications more diverse.

One of the show's writers posted on Twitter that the show had "struck gold" with Ruby.

I struck gold with you guys! Thank you for giving me such an amazing character to play. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) August 7, 2018

Celebrating the casting news, the Orange Is The New Black star responded to fans congratulating her.

I'm actually crying and I have to stop crying because I have to go to work! Haha — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) August 7, 2018

The series is part of a collection on The CW focusing on characters from the DC Comics universe.

They include Supergirl, Arrow and The Flash.

It's believed Ruby will make her debut as Batwoman in an upcoming season crossover of all three.

And it's fair to say fans are excited to see what she can bring to the table.

