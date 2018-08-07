Image copyright Getty Images

YouTuber Ethan Dolan is recovering in hospital after being involved in a motorbike accident.

The American - famous for his vlogs with his twin brother Grayson - posted on Twitter that he's "doing good" but he won't be riding again.

Writing to his 6.4m followers he said: "I realise no matter your ability, anything can happen."

He thanked fans for their messages of support, while his brother posted a picture of Ethan in a hospital bed.

The Dolan Twins YouTube channel, which has around 6m subscribers, recently returned to posting videos after taking a break because they "felt stuck creatively".

The brothers said in a vlog that they felt the platform was "losing its spark" and becoming "like a job".

Last year the pair were criticised for organising a fan meet-up in London's Hyde Park around the time a Remembrance Day service was taking place.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.