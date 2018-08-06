Image copyright ITV

There's no more "prang", "vibes", or "cutesies" coming from the "loyal" Love Island villa for another year.

Series four of the reality TV show has come to an end - but fans were treated to a reunion show with their favourite islanders on ITV2 on Sunday.

This year's winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were joined by the show's other contestants - including Niall Aslam who quit shortly after the series began.

It's after ITV said a record-breaking 3.6 million viewers watched the couple win the final.

Here's what we learned from the reunion show:

Dani and Jack are looking at houses together

They're still hoping to tie the knot, although it definitely won't be in the next year.

"Marriage is stress," said Dani. "I will stress out, I'll be bridezilla."

Jack said while he had not met his girlfriend's father, Danny Dyer, in person - they had been in touch and he'd made a good impression on the EastEnders star.

Adam and Zara have got matching tattoos

They've both had each other's initials inked on their hands, although Adam joked it was "stick on" before admitting it was real.

Love Island 2019

During the final reunion episode, host Caroline Flack revealed 25,000 people have already applied for next year's show.

The Muggy Award winners

Image copyright ITV Image caption Georgia, Ellie and Laura all scooped Muggy Awards

Some of the islanders were given awards for their antics in the villa.

Best Dramatic Performance Award went to Ellie Brown for her blazing row with Georgia Steel.

They constantly locked horns over whether Georgia had kissed fellow islander Jack Fowler when he was coupled up with Laura Anderson.

Laura scooped the Most Memorable Pieing Off Award for being dumped by both Wes Nelson and Jack Fowler during her time on the show.

But it's okay as she came second in the Love Island final after finding love with Paul Knops.

Georgia picked up the Special Recipient Award for loyalty, in honour of the fact she claimed she was loyal so many times.

Jack clinched the Iain Stirling Award (you know the guy who does the voiceover) for absolute LOLs for walking in on Megan and Wes "doing bits".

