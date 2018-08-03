Image copyright Instagram/KennyClutch_/Getty Images Image caption Ciara's new single inspired choreographer Kenny Clutch to take part in a viral dance challenge

The father whose dance for his son with leukaemia went viral has won the Level Up Challenge - and got a surprise visit from Ciara.

Kennith Thomas, aka Kenny Clutch, took part in the viral dance challenge to entertain his son Kristian while he was in hospital.

The video racked up more than 4.5m views after it was reposted by Ciara

Kenny was voted the winner by other Ciara fans and the singer visited his studio in Philadelphia.

On Instagram, the dance teacher and choreographer said the visit was "totally unexpected".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The cutest Level Up Challenge yet

"I was just doing what I do and cheering my boy up," he wrote.

"Who knew he would become the Level Up King and capture so many hearts."

Kristian was diagnosed with cancer in June. Shortly before Ciara visited his studio, Kenny announced Kristian was in remission.

He has posted multiple videos dancing in front of him in hospital to Bruno Mars and James Brown.

When she visited the family, Ciara said Kristian was a "true warrior".

The Level Up Challenge began with the release of Ciara's new single of the same name.

As well as dancing, it also featured celebrities like Serena Williams and Chris Pratt explaining how they'd like to better their lives.

