Image copyright Radio 1

Swedish star Robyn has revealed why she has cornered the market when it comes to heart-breaking club bangers.

Her new single Missing U was Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac's Hottest Record on Tuesday night and she was in the studio to speak to Annie.

Like many of Robyn's songs, it mixes tragic lyrics with dance beats and it's her first "proper" single since 2013.

She told Annie that mixing sadness with uplifting is important to show people there's hope in tough times.

"When I wrote this album I think I was quite tired of myself writing sad love songs," she told Annie.

"But I did anyway and looking back on that now, I think it's OK for things to be sad.

"Combining it with something that's bright and strong and powerful is a way of finding your way out of the sadness."

Missing U is the first single from Robyn's seventh solo album, which she confirmed is due for release sometime this year.

"I just finished it," she told Annie.

"The album was finished a couple of weeks ago. I'm just mixing it."

Robyn's last release, Body Talk, came out in 2010 and during her time out of the spotlight, she said she travelled, went clubbing and went to therapy.

She recorded the as-yet-untitled record in Stockholm, New York, Paris and Ibiza - and she'll be returning to the Spanish island soon.

Image copyright Radio 1 Image caption Robyn spoke to Annie Mac about her new single Missing U on Radio 1 this week

Robyn also confirmed during the interview with Annie that she will be joining Radio 1 in Ibiza for a special performance this weekend.

"It's one of the places that's really important for making this music," she said.

"I love Ibiza. It's such a special place. It has so much culture that maybe doesn't get as much attention as the party culture."

And if you can't get to Ibiza on such short notice, Robyn also confirmed she would be touring in 2019.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.