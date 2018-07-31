Image copyright Getty Images

One of Demi Lovato's backing dancers has asked fans to stop any "negativity" directed towards her.

Dani Vitale has been accused by some of Demi's fans of being a "bad influence" in the lead up to the singer's suspected overdose last week.

"I was not with Demi when the incident happened," she wrote. "Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her.

"There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi."

Demi has been in hospital in Los Angeles after apparently being found unconscious. It was reported in the US that she was treated with naloxone, an anti-opioid medicine.

The 25-year-old has spoken openly about her struggles with addiction, eating disorders, bipolar and depression throughout her career - something her fans say has helped them.

But during her time in hospital, some fans have attacked Demi's friends on social media.

Dani, who has numerous pictures with Demi on her Instagram profile, including from Demi's most recent tour, says Demi "means the world to me just as she does to all of you".

"I know you're all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE.

"Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing.

"Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery."

Some fans have been supportive.

But despite the plea, others have still reacted negatively.

