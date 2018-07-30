Image copyright Getty Images

Fitness coach Joe Wicks has announced the birth of his first child with girlfriend Rosie Jones.

He shared a picture of himself holding his newborn daughter with his 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

The 31-year-old, who found fame through his workout plans and fitness books, said Rosie and the baby were both in "great health".

"Last night at 9.29pm we had our first little baby. A girl weighing 7.2lbs," he wrote.

"We are all so happy and can't stop cuddling."

Joe first announced the news that he was expecting a baby with model Rosie Jones in May.

He posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram, with Rosie holding a picture of the ultrasound.

It was the first time he'd posted a photo of the two of them on social media.

"I've always chosen to keep my personal life and relationship private but with such an amazing new thing coming into our lives I thought it would be nice to share the news with you myself," Joe wrote earlier this year.

He added in an Instagram story that he was "ready to be a dad".

Rosie hasn't announced the news of her daughter's arrival yet, but her last Instagram post featured the baby's due date with a photo of her looking at her stomach.

"Happy due date my darling," she wrote.

Rosie is a model who has worked for lingerie firm Pour Moi and the Sun's Page Three.

Joe was a personal trainer before he began growing his Instagram and Snapchat following.

He's since released two health and fitness books and had a Channel 4 show called The Body Coach.

