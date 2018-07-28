Image copyright Getty Images

NBA Live 19 is allowing fans to create women players for the first time in a basketball video game.

EA Sports announced its new create-a-player tool yesterday, which also allows players to make custom female characters and mixed-gender teams.

Gamers will also be able to model a player after themselves by scanning their faces.

EA Sports says the move is "an important step toward levelling the playing field".

"It's providing gamers increased opportunities to express their unique individuality and create a reflection of themselves while competing in the game," a statement from the company continued.

Professional players from the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) were introduced to the game for the first time last year in NBA Live 18.

But introducing women to the create-a-player feature is a step further in the franchise's push for gender inclusion.

Once you create a female basketball player, you can play in NBA Live's career mode and access the same skills, challenges and career progression as the male characters.

Basketball player and TV actress Brittney Elena is one of the female athletes included in the game and she shared her excitement on Twitter.

"So thankful EA Sports NBA made this opportunity happen for women to create their own characters!" she wrote.

"Never thought playing this as a kid I'd be IN THE GAME!"

People on Twitter seemed similarly excited, calling the move "groundbreaking".

Skip Twitter post by @Bartonhollows I’m so excited that we can create female players on NBA Live 19 bc now I don’t have to live my life as Mateo Iglesias 👏🏽👏🏽 — Ro🏳️‍🌈 (@Bartonhollows) July 27, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Ghicks_44 Okay NBA Live 19 has just became news worthy with the adding of creating a female character, that is groundbreaking — G.Hicks (@Ghicks_44) July 27, 2018 Report

Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Brittney Griner are some of the other women basketball players available for play in September, when the game will be released.

EA Sports also made headlines in 2015 when they announced the inclusion of women in football video game Fifa 16 for the first time.

